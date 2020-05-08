Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of TJX opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

