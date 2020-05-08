Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,720,000 after acquiring an additional 465,201 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock worth $5,740,409. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

