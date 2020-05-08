Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 140,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.00 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.