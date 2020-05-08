Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,033 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $1,838,371.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,663,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,189,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Francis sold 874 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $132,699.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,098.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,135 shares of company stock worth $21,547,733. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $166.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

