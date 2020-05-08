Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 476,990 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in LKQ were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

