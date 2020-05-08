Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 180,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 67,050 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,321.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.26.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $109.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

