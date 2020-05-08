Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Five9 by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,335,000 after purchasing an additional 235,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Five9 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Five9 by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 181,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after purchasing an additional 811,500 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $84,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,784 shares of company stock valued at $12,631,238. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -610.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.41.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

