Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,119,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,912,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 653,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after purchasing an additional 117,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

