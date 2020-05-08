Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Cfra dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

