Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 2,500 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.