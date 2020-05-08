Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

KFY stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,827.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,556.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

