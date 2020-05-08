KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.09

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.09 and traded as low as $13.17. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 113,200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $435.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $70.08 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 20.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 57,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,475,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

