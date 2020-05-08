KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. G.Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $1.21 on Friday. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 217,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.86. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 202,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,460 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

