KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $169.13 and last traded at $163.81, 2,417,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,684,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.63.

The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.94.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,251 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of KLA by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of KLA by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average is $163.25. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

