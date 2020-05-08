Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNSL. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $131.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average is $107.11. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

