Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.02

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.02 and traded as low as $4.70. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 17,300 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KINS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. Analysts predict that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.