KeyCorp Weighs in on Eastman Chemical’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 498,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,131,000 after buying an additional 107,517 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

