KeyCorp Comments on Nextgen Healthcare Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

