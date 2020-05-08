Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €59.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VNA. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($58.84) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.91 ($63.85).

VNA opened at €48.62 ($56.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €44.15 and its 200-day moving average is €47.65. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 52-week high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

