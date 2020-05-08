Kenneth A. Goldman Sells 1,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. S&P Equity Research raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

