KEFI Minerals (LON:KEFI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $0.95. KEFI Minerals shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 17,379,169 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

In other news, insider Norman Ling acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

KEFI Minerals Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral deposits in Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. It explores for gold, copper, and precious and base metals. The company holds 95% interest in Tulu Kapi Gold Project situated in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.0 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces; and 40% interest in Jibal Qutman project located in Saudi Arabia with mineral resources totaling 0.7 million ounces.

