KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Price Down 11.3% on Disappointing Earnings

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) dropped 11.3% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.30, approximately 3,853,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,349,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Coleman acquired 2,950 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy acquired 7,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

