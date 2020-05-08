Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) PT Set at €12.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €12.00 ($13.95) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JUN3. Baader Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.77 ($24.15).

Shares of JUN3 opened at €16.33 ($18.99) on Friday. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €10.06 ($11.70) and a fifty-two week high of €31.34 ($36.44). The company has a market capitalization of $780.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

