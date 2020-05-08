Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.65

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $2.80. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 5,696,240 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.57.

In related news, insider Colin Bird bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Jubilee Metals Group Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. It explores for platinum group elements, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, chrome, nickel, lead, zinc, vanadium, and copper ores.

