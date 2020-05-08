JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading Up 1.1%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.61, approximately 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000.

