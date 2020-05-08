Joseph M. Jr. Manko Purchases 15,000 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,803.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). Equities research analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 740,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.