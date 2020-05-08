Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.89. The stock has a market cap of $390.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

