Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

VAR stock opened at $116.94 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.21.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,030,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 31,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

