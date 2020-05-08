Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,957,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,439,000 after purchasing an additional 331,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,404,000 after purchasing an additional 487,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

