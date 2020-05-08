Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Trading 5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) shares were up 5% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.53, approximately 1,507,923 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,585,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 721.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.