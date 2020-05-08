Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

