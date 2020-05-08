Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 61,843 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 296,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.