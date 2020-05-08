Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nordson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 15,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nordson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $180.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average is $156.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

