Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 20,838 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Xilinx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,764,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $396,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,890 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,697,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

XLNX opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

