Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 19,066 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 37.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Edison International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

NYSE:EIX opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

