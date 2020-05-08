Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

