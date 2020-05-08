Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,724,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,696,000 after acquiring an additional 449,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $37.00 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

