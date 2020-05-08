Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 25,998 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $1,218,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,675,349 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,556. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.