Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of New Jersey Resources worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 29.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,997 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE:NJR opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.