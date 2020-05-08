Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 187,465 Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 187,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

Separately, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

TMFC stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

