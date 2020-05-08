Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,771 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,105,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $275.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.89.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.18.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

