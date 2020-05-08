James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of James River Group worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in James River Group by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 1,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares in the company, valued at $15,204,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $961.39 million, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 0.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.