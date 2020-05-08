Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,885,817 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 463,359 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,732,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after buying an additional 1,859,997 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 13.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 457,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $3.74 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

ITUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

