iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.35 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.

