iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 51.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

