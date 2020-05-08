Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $61.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.
Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,898,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 304,214 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after buying an additional 1,336,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,179,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 2,022,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
