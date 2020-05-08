Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $61.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,898,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 304,214 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after buying an additional 1,336,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,179,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 2,022,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

