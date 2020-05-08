Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Trading Down 5.8% Following Weak Earnings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $53.10 and last traded at $53.26, 1,409,113 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 967,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

