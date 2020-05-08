Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Trading Down 5.8% Following Weak Earnings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $53.10 and last traded at $53.26, 1,409,113 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 967,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.
The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.
