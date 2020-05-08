Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at ($0.03), but opened at $1.67. Ion Geophysical shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 55,283,444 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Ion Geophysical news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 162,163 shares of company stock valued at $410,301. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ion Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $26.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

About Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

