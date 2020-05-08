Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 2,265 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $390.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

