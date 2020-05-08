Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Trading Up 1.2%

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.46, 649,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 938,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

